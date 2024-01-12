Kirk agreed to a one-year, $2.8 million deal with the Blue Jays on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The Jays came to terms with both of their catchers Thursday, with the more senior Danny Jansen getting $5.2 million. Kirk will look to rebound after hitting .250 with eight home runs in 123 games last season, albeit with strong defense behind the plate.