Kirk is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
Kirk is on the bench for the series finale, but he appears to have overtaken Danny Jansen as the Blue Jays' top option behind the dish. The 24-year-old started at catcher in six of Toronto's last seven games, going 3-for-24 with an RBI during that stretch.
