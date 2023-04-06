Kirk is absent from the Blue Jays' lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.
He caught Wednesday night, so it will be Danny Jansen for a day game after a night game. Kirk has exactly one hit in each of his four games this season and has driven in a couple runs.
