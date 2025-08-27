site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Getting breather Wednesday
Kirk is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Twins.
Kirk will get a routine night off after he started at catcher in the first two games of the series. Tyler Heineman will be behind the dish and bat eighth for the Blue Jays.
