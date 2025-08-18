Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Getting evening off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kirk is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.
Kirk will get a chance to catch his breath after he started behind the plate in each of Toronto's last three contests. Tyler Heineman will form a battery with starting pitcher Kevin Gausman in the series opener in Pittsburgh.
