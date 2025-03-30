Kirk is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.
Kirk will receive some maintenance Sunday as the Blue Jays and Orioles wrap up their season-opening series with an afternoon game. Tyler Heineman will step in behind the plate in place of Kirk, who started at catcher in each of the first three games versus Baltimore while going 2-for-11 with an RBI and a run.
