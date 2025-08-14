Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Getting some rest Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kirk is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Cubs.
Kirk started at catcher in both of the first two games of the series, so he'll get a breather in Thursday's finale. Tyler Heineman will fill in behind the dish and will bat eighth in the rubber match.
