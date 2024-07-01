Kirk will start at catcher and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Astros.

Kirk should be in store for at least two starts in the four-game series with the Astros while top backstop Danny Jansen likely misses the maximum three games after being placed on the paternity list Monday. Even though Jansen remains atop the depth chart, Kirk had been making a case for more playing time by going 4-for-12 with two doubles, two RBI and a run over his last three starts.