Kirk (hip) is expected to return in four weeks, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Previous reports indicated that Kirk could miss as much as six weeks with his strained left hip flexor, but it looks as though his timeline has been revised to be slightly more optimistic. The young catcher's injury was poorly timed, as he was just starting to heat up at the plate, going 5-for-13 with a pair of homers in his last five games after hitting just .148 in his first 12 contests.

More News