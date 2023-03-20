Kirk (illness) went through a full workout Monday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Kirk had to be scratched from Sunday's lineup with a non-COVID-related illness but was feeling better a day later. The Blue Jays are off Tuesday, setting Kirk up for a possible return to game action Wednesday.
