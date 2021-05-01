Kirk went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, three runs scored and four RBI in Friday's 13-5 win over Atlanta.

The rookie catcher isn't noted for his power, but he took Drew Smyly deep in the fourth inning and pounded an Edgar Santana over the fence in the fifth for the first multi-homer game of his young career. Kirk heads into May hitting only .231 with three home runs and eight RBI in 16 games, but if his bat continues to heat up, the starting job behind the plate is there for the taking in Toronto.