Kirk went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the White Sox.

He got the Blue Jays on the board with a two-run shot off Lucas Giolito in the second inning, then took the Chicago right-hander deep again for a two-run blast in the fifth that wound up supplying the winning runs for Toronto. Kirk snapped an 18-game homer drought with the performance and has only three long balls on the season, but he's riding a six-game hitting streak during which he's gone 11-for-21 (.524) with three doubles, six RBI and 10 runs scored.