Kirk will sit Monday against the Mariners.
Kirk has picked things up at the plate after a slow start, slashing .289/.333/.447 over his last 11 games. He'll head to the bench Monday with Danny Jansen catching for Yusei Kikuchi and Zach Collins serving as the designated hitter.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Slugs first homer•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Riding pine Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Not starting Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Provides only offense in win•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Riding pine Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Not in Tuesday's lineup•