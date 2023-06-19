The Blue Jays placed Kirk (hand) on the 10-day injured list Monday.

Kirk sustained a laceration in addition to some bruising to his left hand after being hit by a pitch in Sunday's 11-7 loss to the Rangers, and the Blue Jays evidently determined that his injury wasn't something he would fully recover from in just a couple of days. As a result, Kirk will hit the shelf for what could be a minimum-length stay, provided he doesn't experience any setbacks once he resumes baseball activities. Toronto called up Tyler Heineman from Triple-A Buffalo to provide depth behind top backstop Danny Jansen.