Kirk went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Sunday's 7-6 extra-innings win over the Orioles.

Kirk put the Blue Jays on the board with a solo homer in the second inning and tacked on an RBI double in the eighth. While the long ball was his first of the season, the 26-year-old has now logged five multi-hit efforts in 12 games. On the year, he's hitting .261 with a home run, four RBI and four runs scored across 49 plate appearances.