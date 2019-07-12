Kirk went 2-for-3 with a double for High-A Dunedin on Thursday.

Since his promotion to the Florida State League, the 20-year-old catcher has slashed .323/.428/.436 through 41 games with a remarkable 23:20 BB:K. Kirk is still looking for his first homer with Dunedin after launching three in 21 games for Low-A Lansing, and power may never be a big part of his game given his 5-9 frame, but his hit tool and plate discipline seem strong enough to get him to the majors if his defensive skills continue to develop.

More News
Our Latest Stories