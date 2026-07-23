Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Home run in loss

Kirk went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in the 4-2 loss to the Rays on Wednesday.

Kirk smashed his first home run since June 27 to deep left field off of Cam Booser in the seventh inning. The 27-year-old is looking to bounce back after missing almost all of April and May with a thumb injury and putting up lower numbers than Toronto fans are accustomed to when returning. In July, Kirk is slashing .270/.400/.405 with only has one long ball and four RBI in 13 games, but has only struck out three times.