Kirk went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI during Wednesday's 9-5 win against the White Sox.

Kirk delivered an RBI single during the opening frame to start the scoring, and he followed up with a solo shot to center field during the third inning. The 23-year-old has gone deep in two straight games and is hitting .313 with five home runs, 13 RBI, 15 runs and a 10:10 BB:K through 18 contests in June.