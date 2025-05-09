Kirk isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners.
An 0-for-4 performance against the Angels on Thursday put an end to Kirk's six-game hitting streak, and he'll now get a chance to rest Friday while Tyler Heineman catches for Kevin Gausman.
