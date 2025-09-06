Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Idle Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kirk isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.
After going 0-for-3 with two walks and a run scored Friday, Kirk will step aside while Tyler Heineman catches for Chris Bassitt and bats ninth.
