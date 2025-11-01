Kirk (hand) will start at catcher and bat fifth Saturday in Game 7 of the World Series against the Dodgers.

Kirk made an early exit from Game 6 on Friday after getting hit on his left hand by a pitch. X-rays on his hand came back negative shortly after the game, and he'll officially remain in the starting nine for the final game of the World Series. Kirk has slashed .265/.361/.482 with five homers, 13 RBI and 13 runs scored across 77 plate appearances this postseason.