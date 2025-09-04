Kirk went 2-for-5 with a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Reds.

The backstop clubbed one of four Toronto homers off Zack Littell in a wild 13-9 victory. Kirk has been on an XBH binge over the last few weeks, and in his last 15 games, he's slashing .333/.419/.685 with half of his hits (four doubles and five homers) going for extra bases, along with 10 runs and 17 RBI. Kirk's 12 long balls on the season leave him two away from tying the career-high 14 he launched in 2022, while his 65 RBI are already a new personal best.