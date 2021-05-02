Kirk was removed from Saturday's game versus Atlanta with left hip flexor discomfort.
The 22-year-old went 0-for-1 with a walk and a run before exiting the contest. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Kirk figures to take a seat for the series finale Sunday afternoon.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Goes yard twice Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Sits after four straight starts•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Blasts two-run homer•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Claims Opening Day roster spot•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Raking in camp•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Could win spot as big-league backup•