Kirk went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

Kirk continued his power-hitting ways Tuesday with his third home run in his last four games after he hadn't left the yard previously since June 19. Kirk has driven in eight runs over his mini power surge and has reached double-digit long balls for the second time in his career. The 26-year-old backstop is slashing .296/.355/.416 with 56 RBI, 33 runs, a steal and a 34:40 BB:K in 397 plate appearances.