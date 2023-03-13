Kirk (personal) will start at catcher and bat third in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

As Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun notes, rain is in the forecast in Dunedin, Fla. for Monday's game, so Kirk could have his spring debut pushed back a day or play fewer innings behind the plate than anticipated. In any case, Kirk looks on track to be ready to go for Opening Day, after he had previously spent the early part of camp away from the team to witness the birth of his child. After hitting .285 with 14 home runs and 63 RBI in 2022 while also making his first All-Star Game appearance, Kirk profiles as a strong No. 1 catcher for fantasy squads during the upcoming season.