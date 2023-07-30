Kirk went 3-for-4 with two homers, three RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's win over the Angels.
Kirk led off the bottom of the fifth with a single before coming around to score the first run of the contest on a Santiago Espinal home run in the very next at-bat. The catcher would then tack onto Toronto's lead with a leadoff home run in the seventh, followed by a two-run shot in the eighth. It marked Kirk's first multi-homer game of the season and he's now batting .292 in July with three long balls and seven RBI.
