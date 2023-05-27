Kirk will sit Saturday against the Twins.
Kirk has served as the designated hitter just once in the last 20 games, so nearly all his playing time has to come behind the plate. Danny Jansen hit the injured list with a strained left groin Friday, which could mean an increased role for Kirk going forward, but it's Tyler Heineman who will be the catcher Saturday.
