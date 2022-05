Kirk will be on the bench Friday against the Reds.

Kirk has held onto regular playing time even after Danny Jansen returned from an oblique injury, starting twice behind the plate and twice as the designated hitter through six games. He's hitting .311/.373/.467 with more walks (five) than strikeouts (four) over his last 14 games, but he'll hit the bench here with Jansen behind the plate and George Springer serving as the designated hitter.