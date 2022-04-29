Kirk is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Astros.
Kirk leads Toronto's catchers in playing time with 12 starts through 20 games, but he'll take a seat Friday. for the third time in the past four contests. Tyler Heineman will work behind the plate in his place.
