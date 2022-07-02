Kirk isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays.
Kirk drew starts in the last three games and went 2-for-11 with a double, three runs, an RBI and a walk. He'll get a breather in Saturday's matinee while Gabriel Moreno starts behind the dish and Cavan Biggio enters the lineup at first base.
