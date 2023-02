Kirk has yet to report to spring training as he awaits the birth of his child, Gregor Chisholm of The Toronto Star reports.

"We're still on baby watch," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Friday. "I thought it was going to be (Thursday). My last update this morning was, 'Not quite yet.' " Kirk is going to play for Mexico in the World Baseball Classic, so after he does report he might only get in a couple weeks work before departing for the tournament in early March.