Kirk (hip) hit and played catch Friday, but he is not yet running, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
According to Zwelling, the Jays hop Kirk will continue to progress through the weekend, so it seems like he is day-to-day at best, and perhaps several days away from a return. Danny Jansen is starting behind the dish.
