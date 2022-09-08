Kirk went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI in a 4-1 win against Baltimore on Wednesday.
Kirk recorded three of Toronto's nine singles in the contest, and his fifth-inning knock resulted in the team's third run. This was the backstop's fourth straight game with an RBI, and he's gone 7-for-10 at the plate over the past two days. The hot stretch has pushed his batting average back over the .300 mark to .302.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Resting for nightcap•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Resting Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Records three hits Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Three hits in Friday's win•