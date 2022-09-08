Kirk went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI in a 4-1 win against Baltimore on Wednesday.

Kirk recorded three of Toronto's nine singles in the contest, and his fifth-inning knock resulted in the team's third run. This was the backstop's fourth straight game with an RBI, and he's gone 7-for-10 at the plate over the past two days. The hot stretch has pushed his batting average back over the .300 mark to .302.