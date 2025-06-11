Kirk went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

The 26-year-old backstop is enjoying his trip to St. Louis, homering in back-to-back contests to begin the series as part of a seven-hit barrage that includes two doubles along with the two long balls. Kirk has hit safely in six straight games and nine of his last 10, slashing a blistering .475/.511/.725 over the latter stretch with eight runs scored and 12 RBI.