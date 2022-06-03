Kirk went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double in Thursday's win over the White Sox.
The 23-year-old remains locked in at the plate. Kirk has five multi-hit performances in his last seven games, batting a dizzying .480 (12-for-25) over that stretch with four doubles, two homers, six RBI and nine runs scored. Danny Jansen is also raking right now, so two of Kirk's last three starts have come at DH, an arrangement that will likely remain in place until at least one of them cools down.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Goes yard twice in win•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Crosses home four times•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Sharing time with Danny Jansen•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Not starting Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Heads to bench•