Kirk went 2-for-3 with a walk and a double in Thursday's win over the White Sox.

The 23-year-old remains locked in at the plate. Kirk has five multi-hit performances in his last seven games, batting a dizzying .480 (12-for-25) over that stretch with four doubles, two homers, six RBI and nine runs scored. Danny Jansen is also raking right now, so two of Kirk's last three starts have come at DH, an arrangement that will likely remain in place until at least one of them cools down.