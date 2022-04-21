Kirk went 2-for-3 wit ha walk and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Red Sox.
That's now three multi-hit performances in the last five starts for Kirk, who's batting .438 (7-for-16) with a .571 OBP over that stretch thanks to a 5:0 BB:K. The 23-year-old backstop is still looking for his first extra-base hit of the season and has only one RBI and one run scored through 11 contests, but as long as he keeps making contact, Kirk should have a regular spot in the lineup at catcher or DH.
