Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: On bench for matinee
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kirk isn't starting the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles.
Kirk went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Monday and will retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three matchups. Danny Jansen is serving as the designated hitter and batting cleanup.
