Kirk is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.

Kirk will get a well-deserved breather after starting all four games against the Yankees to begin the week, including three starts at catcher. Tyler Heineman will step in behind the plate in place of Kirk, who is slashing a healthy .305/.358/.420 across 288 plate appearances so far this season.

