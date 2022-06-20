Kirk isn't starting Monday's game against the White Sox.
Kirk started in the last five games and went 4-for-16 with a home run, a double, four runs and three RBI during that time. Vladimir Guerrero is serving as the designated hitter while Gabriel Moreno starts behind the dish.
