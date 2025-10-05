Kirk went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs during Saturday's 10-1 win over the Yankees.

Kirk sent a Luis Gil offering 392 feet into left field to give the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead in the second inning, and he provided some insurance by taking Paul Blackburn deep to lead off the eighth. The 26-year-old backstop finished the regular season with a career-high 15 homers and has now slugged five home runs across his last three contests.