Kirk (hip) will serve as the designated hitter in a game at extended spring training Wednesday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
The 22-year-old has been on the shelf since early May with strained left hip flexor, but he's progressing to the final stages of his rehab work. Kirk is on the 60-day injured list and isn't eligible to be activated until early July, and he could return when first eligible if he's able to begin a rehab assignment within the next few weeks.
