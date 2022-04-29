Kirk went 2-for-4 with an RBI during Thursday's 1-0 win over the Red Sox.
The game's only run came in the third inning on Kirk's two-out single, which drove in Lourdes Gurriel. Although Kirk has only provided two RBI this season, he continues to make consistent contact and has a current streak of 41 straight plate appearances without a strikeout.
