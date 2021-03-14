Kirk picked up two more hits in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, including a single that left his bat with an exit velocity of 110.3 mph, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The young catcher is 5-for-10 to begin the spring with a home run and a 1:1 BB:K. On talent alone, Kirk would be considered the favorite to win the No. 2 job behind Danny Jansen to begin the season, but complicating the picture for the Jays is that Reese McGuire is out of minor-league options. As a result, Kirk could begin the season at Triple-A regardless of how he looks this spring if the organization doesn't want to risk losing McGuire on waivers.