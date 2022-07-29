Kirk went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Thursday's win over the Tigers.

The 23-year-old hasn't let his first career All-Star appearance go to his head. Kirk has five multi-hit performances in his last 11 games dating back to July 12, batting .356 (16-for-45) over that stretch with two doubles and two homers to boost his slash line on the season to .316/.394/.490. Danny Jansen will likely see the majority of starts behind the plate now that he's healthy again, but Kirk will still be a fixture in the Blue Jays lineup while splitting his time between catcher and DH.