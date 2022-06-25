Kirk (hand) will bat cleanup as the designated hitter Saturday against the Brewers.
The 23-year-old sustained a bruise on his left hand when he was clipped by the bat on a backswing during Friday's contest, but X-rays came back negative and he won't end up missing a game. Kirk has homered in his past three contests, going 7-for-14 with six RBI and four runs.
