Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Receiving day off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kirk is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
He'll be getting a breather after starting behind the plate in the Blue Jays' first two games of the season while going 1-for-9 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run. Tyler Heineman will step in for Kirk behind the dish, forming a battery with starting pitcher Eric Lauer.
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