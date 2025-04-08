Kirk is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox after fouling a pitch off his lower leg Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Manager John Schneider said it was already a planned day off for Kirk, but it's still worth keeping an eye on the catcher's status heading into Wednesday's contest. Tyler Heineman is starting behind the plate and batting eighth Tuesday.
