Kirk went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Wednesday's extra-innings victory over the Red Sox.

The All-Star catcher recorded three hits Wednesday after going hitless in his previous two games. The multi-hit effort pushed Kirk's batting average back over .300. Of catchers with at least 200 plate appearances, Kirk is the only one with an average over that mark, with the second being Chrsitian Vazquez at .288, followed by Will Smith at .270. Sporting an elite batting average, double digit home runs, and solid counting stats hitting in the middle of Toronto's lineup, Kirk has been one of the greatest surprises of the 2022 season.