Kirk (hip) has joined Triple-A Buffalo for a rehab assignment, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Kirk has been playing in games at extended spring training recently, but he'll likely progress to minor-league game action in the near future. The Blue Jays haven't yet indicated when the catcher could return to the major-league roster, but he's eligible to be reinstated from the 60-day injured list as early as July 1.
