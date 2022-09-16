Kirk (hip) isn't starting Friday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Kirk has been dealing with left hip tightness recently and will be excluded from the lineup for a third consecutive game. He remains day-to-day for now, but Teoscar Hernandez will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup.
